The students enrolled in Mrs. McCluskey’s Advanced Placement (AP) Statistics course are working on a project for the duration of the school year to help them learn how to analyze various forms of data as well as how to present their results. The students decided it would be interesting to collect information from graduates of Scotland County R-I and present their findings.

The students are working in groups of two or three and each group has a different focus for their project. As a result, the questions in the survey may seem to touch on a variety of topics because each group has written a different section.

The students are trying to collect over 300 responses from people who graduated from Scotland County R-1 at any time. As of Monday, they had collected over 260 responses. The responses to the survey are completely anonymous. However, respondents can enter to win one of four $25 Amazon Gift Cards by clicking on a separate link after finishing the survey. Contact information provided for the gift card drawing is not linked to responses in the original survey.

The survey will close on December 10th as long as over 300 responses have been collected. The Amazon gift card winners will be notified after that date. The students will spend the rest of the school year analyzing the results as they learn new techniques during each unit of the course.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and can be accessed at: http://bit.ly/scr1grads. Paper copies of the survey can also be mailed upon request. Please contact Kim McCluskey at 660-988-4614 or kim.mccluskey@scotland.k12.mo.us to request a paper copy or with any questions about this project.

“Thank you for helping the students with their project,” said SCR-I math teacher Kim McCluskey.