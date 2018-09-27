Marching band fans will have a chance to see over fifteen bands in action, including the Marching Tigers of Scotland County, at the 27th Annual Parade of Champions parade and field show competition at Kahoka on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

The competition, sponsored by the Clark County R-1 Fine Arts Boosters, will begin with the parade, starting at 2:00 p.m. Seventeen bands will participate in the parade.

The field show competition will start at 5:00 p.m. at the CCR-1 activity field. Twelve bands will be participating in the competition. In addition, marching band enthusiasts will enjoy exhibition performances by the CCR-1 Middle School band and the CCR-1 Marching Indians.

“ The Fine Arts Boosters are pleased to host the 27th Annual Parade of Champions,” said Kari Bevans, president of the Fine Arts Boosters, “This is our largest fundraiser of the year and we greatly appreciate everyone’s attendance and participation.”

Schools scheduled to appear in the parade are Scotland County Middle School, Scotland County High School, South Shelby High School, Highland High School, La Plata High School, Hannibal High School, Mark Twain High School, Schuyler County High School, Canton Middle School, Canton High School, Brashear High School and the CCR-1 Middle School and High School from Missouri; Davis County High School and Pekin High School from Iowa; Warsaw High School and Quincy High School from Illinois.

“We know that these bands have spent many hours, early in the morning and into the evening, practicing and preparing for the marching band season,” stated Bevans, “We look forward to seeing their hard work pay off and the talents they bring.”

Bands competing in the field show competition are Scotland County High School, South Shelby High School, Highland High School, Mark Twain High School and Hannibal High School in Missouri; Davis County High School, Pekin High School, Ft. Madison High School and Mt. Pleasant High School from Iowa; Warsaw High School, Illini West High School, and Quincy High School from Illinois.

Some of the field show programs that will be performed are “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” by South Shelby High School, Scotland County High School will perform the songs from the Beach Boys. Hannibal High School Pirate Pride Band Pride Band will perform the show “War Dance”; Mt Pleasant Panther Marching Band will do “Arabian Nights”. Quincy High School will perform their show “Thieves in the Temple” and Highland High School’s field show’s theme is James Bond. Clark County High School will perform their field show “Silk Road” as an exhibition.

“The Parade of Champions could not take place without the help and cooperation of so many volunteers, organizations, businesses and parents,” commented Bevans, “It is very gratifying to see so many come together to support the fine arts at Clark County.”

“I continue to be amazed at how smoothly everything runs each year,” said Bob Dooley, CCR-1 High School music instructor. “That is thanks to our parents and volunteers. It couldn’t be done without them.”

Awards will be given at the end of the evening in both the parade and field show competitions.

Sweatshirts, T-shirts, concessions, and souvenir programs will all be available for purchase. Admission for the field show competition is $7.00 for adults, $5.00 for students and Seniors (age 65+) and five and under are free.

“Parade of Champions is a wonderful day for our students to perform for their parents and the community,” stated Dooley.

Bevan added, “We look forward to seeing everyone at the 27th Annual Parade of Champions. Cheer on the bands at the parade and then make your way over to the high school and spend the evening as area high school bands entertain us with their field shows.”