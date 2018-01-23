First year sponsor Nathaniel Orr got his coaching career off to a good start as the Scotland County junior high campus bowl team earned second place in the annual SPRINT Quiz Bowl Tournament held in Memphis on January 20th.

The team’s opener was a 370-90 victory over the Kirksville B Team. Zach Behrens answered 17 toss up questions to lead the way, followed by Corbin Kirchner with 10, and Haylee McMinn with nine.

Round two featured a win over North Shelby B by a final margin of 300-120. Kirchner was top scorer with 14 and Behrens had 10.

The SCR-I seventh and eighth graders kept winning, topping Palmyra B 390-40 in round three of the preliminary round. McMinn led the scoring, answering 14 toss ups while Behrens had 11 and Kirchner had 10 and Corbyn Spurgeon had four.

The final match of the morning round was a nail biter for the Tigers, as SCR-I and Brashear were knotted at 200-200 heading into the final question. McMinn answered the toss-up to give Scotland County the 210-200 win and complete a perfect 4-0 march through the preliminary round. Kirchner topped the scorebook, answering 12 questions while Behrens chipped in with six toss-up wins.

The perfect 4-0 record in pool play was good enough to land SCR-I the #3 seed in the final eight team bracket from the field of 14 teams that entered the event. Palmyra A was the top seed followed by Kirksville A. Rounding out the final entries were North Shelby A, Knox B, Schuyler A, Brashear, and Kirksville B.

The Tigers opened bracket play with a 320-130 win over #6 seed Schuyler County. Kirchner led the way with 15 toss ups while McMinn and Behrens each answered eight.

Brashear, the #7 seed, upset Kirksville A in their opening round game, setting up a semifinals rematch with SCR-I of a game that went down to the final question.

Scotland County again got the better of Brashear, posting a 290-160 win as Behrens answered 12 toss up questions with Kirchner adding 11 and McMinn with four.

Top seeded Palmyra A proved they deserved the #1 ranking as they pulled away from Scotland County in the second half of the championship match to post the 290-160 victory. Kirchner and Behrens each answered seven questions in the loss.