Recent Scotland County R-I graduate Kendra Middleton is pictured with fellow members of the 2019-20 incoming class at American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York.

Kendra Middleton, daughter of Jason and Toni Middleton, is a recent graduate of Scotland County R-I. She is preparing for her flight, June 19th, for the Big Apple.

Kendra has a passion for acting and at the beginning of her senior year she found a school that she dreamed of attending. She knew the acceptance rate was only 21.8 percent with auditions being held all over the world for the school.

Kendra signed up for an audition this past September in Chicago, IL. With guidance from Sheila Berkowitz, Kendra worked very hard preparing two monologues for the audition. She took the train out with her mom and sister to hand in an extensive application followed by a rigorous audition process and a long interview.

In October, Kendra, was notified that she was accepted to the school of her dreams. This School is the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, also known as AMDA. Kendra’s move in date is June 20th, 2019, and her classes will start June 24th.

Kendra Middleton

She will be in the downtown Manhattan area just blocks from Times Square. Kendra hopes to transfer from the NYC campus to the LA campus after two years. She will then earn her BFA in acting in Los Angeles, California. Her family is preparing a very large sale at the Memphis Fire Station on May 31st from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and June 1st from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. They have had multiple donations for this sale. All of the profits will go to Kendra’s tuition and living expenses. Items for sale are ranging from infant to adult clothing, furniture, and much more. There will be a free will donation for baked goods, as well as some raffle items.

Please help support our hometown girl as she makes her way to New York City, New York.