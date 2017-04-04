On April 1st Jessica Lee, a 2006 Scotland County R-1 graduate, will become the new Dekalb County Collector/Treasurer. Jessica has served the last four years as the Deputy to Jody Pearl the retiring Collector/ Treasurer. Unlike some Missouri counties, Dekalb County’s two offices are combined because it has a township form of Government. Jessica ran in the November election on the Republican ticket and won with a 71% of the vote. Dekalb County is located in the Northwest corner of the state and its County Seat is Maysville, Missouri. It consists of a Minimum and Maximum Security Correction Center, Case/New Holland’s 11-state distribution center, approximately 200 wind turbines, nine school districts and a large farming community. Jessica and her husband Kenny Lee live on their farm near Weatherby, Missouri with their two children, Dominic and Avery. Jessica is the daughter of Mark and Candy Humes of Wyaconda and the granddaughter of Darlene Humes and the late Alfred Humes of Wyaconda and the late Harold and Dorothy Childress of Memphis.