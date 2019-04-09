The Scotland County golf team finished third at a triangle meet held at Three Pines Golf Course in Ewing on April 1st.

Palmyra won the match with a team score of 182, edging Highland with a 190. SCR-I was third with a team score of 224.

Dalton Klocke was in the individual medalist for the meet, carding a four-over-par 39. Jacob Webster of Palmyra was second with a 42.

Lathe Bair finished with a 49 to lead Scotland County. Brock Aylward carded a 55 and Conner Harrison shot a 56. Gabe Shultz shot a 64 and Hunter Carter carded a 69.

The SCR-I jayvee was led by Lane Parsons with a 62. Zane See shot a 72 followed by Kabe Hamlin with a 74, Will Montgomery and Kale Creeks with 78s and Trayton Buckallew with a 81.