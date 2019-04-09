The Scotland County golf team brought home a third place finish from the Schuyler County Invitational golf tourney held at the Lancaster Golf Course on April 6th.

Milan won the event finishing with a team score of 388 to edge La Plata with a 395. The Tigers finished third at 401, besting Schuyler County (408), Putnam County (425) and the Kirksville junior varsity (433).

Milan’s Caleb Weaver took top individual honors with a score of 86 while teammate Jarrett Courtney was runner up with an 88, tying for second with La Plata’s D.J. Hemmerling.

Brock Aylward carded a 93 to lead Scotland County. Conner Harrison shot a 96 and Hunter Carter finished with a 105. Lathe Bair shot a 107 and Gabe Shultz shot a 113 to round out the Tigers’ varsity score card.