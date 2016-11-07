You name it, Friday night’s football game had it. The #1 seed in the Class 1 District 5 playoffs fended off the #4 ranked Scotland County team in a hard-fought 43-41 decision that featured a number of highlight plays.

Mark Twain jumped on the board first when linebacker Terry Monroe scooped up a Scotland County fumble and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown just four plays into the game.

Scotland County responded with a 14-play 65-yard drive. Aaron Buford hit Jaydan Payne with a 12-yard pass before connecting with Ryan Slaughter for a 24-yard gain. The senior quarterback capped off the series with a three-yard run on fourth down. Gage Dodge booted the PAT kick through the uprights for a 7-7 tie with 4:34 left in the first period.

Mark Twain answered with a scoring drive of its own, fueled by a 34-yard run by Monroe. He plunged in from one-yard out for the touchdown but Buford was able to block the point after try, leaving the score at 13-7.

The Tigers wasted no time getting the points back. Buford broke a 24-yard run before SCR-I pulled out the old hook and ladder play. Buford hit Dodge in the flats with a short pass. As the defense converged on him he pitched a lateral to Ryan Slaughter who sprinted out of the backfield and down the sideline for a 38-yard gain.

But the drive stalled inside the 15 yard line and SCR-I turned the ball over on downs.

The Tigers’ defense managed its only three and out series of the first half, forcing a Mark Twain punt.

Buford connected with Slaughter on a 42-yard pass play that put the ball at the five-yard line. The quarterback was forced out the game two plays later with a knee injury and the Tigers were forced to try a field goal. SCR-I caught a break when Mark twain was flagged for roughing the holder.

That set up a six-yard TD pass from Will Fromm to Slaughter. Slaughter then took the snap on the PAT kick and scrambled through the defense on the fake for the two-point conversion to give Scotland County a 15-13 lead with 4:05 left in the first half.

Mark Twain answered with a scoring drive that featured long runs by Monroe and Brandon Hamilton. Monroe scored on a two-yard TD run and then ran in the two-point conversion to return the lead to the home team by a 21-15 margin that held up to the half.

Mark Twain looked poised to blow the game open, taking the opening kickoff of the second half and scoring three plays later on a 46-yard run by Monroe. He ran in the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 29-15.

Scotland County refused to quit. The Tigers went almost exclusively to the air in the second half as Buford returned from his injury and connected with Fromm for a nice gain before hitting Slaughter for a 22-yard play. The duo connected on fourth and goal on a nine-yard TD pass and Dodge made the PAT kick to cut the lead to 29-22.

A perfect onside kick recovered by Slaughter gave SCR-I the ball right back. But the momentum swung back to the home team when Mark Twain held on fourth down at the 21-yard line.

Caleb Hirner again made it a two-possession lead when he scored on a 25-yard TD run to cap off the Mark Twain drive. The PAT kick was no good, keeping the score at 35-22 with 1:31 left in the third period.

Scotland County answered when Buford hit Ian See on a 56-yard bomb. The PAT was no good, keeping Mark Twain on top 35-28.

The SCR-I defense came up big with a three and series and a poor Mark Twain punt gave the Tigers excellent field position. Buford made it first and goal with a 26-yard run, but the senior was again forced to the bench by a hard hit at the goal line. Fromm took over and scored on a one-yard keeper. Dodge made the PAT kick to knot the score at 35-35 with 9:11 left to play.

The SCR-I defense appeared to make another huge stop, halting Monroe on a fourth down try. But the play was never whistled down and Monroe slipped out of the pile seconds after he appeared to be stopped, and then ran uncontested for what was ruled a 58-yard TD. Mark Twain tacked on the two-point conversion to lead 43-35 with 7:01 left to play.

Despite being backed up by a key holding penalty, the Tigers converted on second and 27 yards to go when Buford found Dodge for a 61-yard pass play. After a 13-yard run by Buford, he hit Fromm with pass to set up first and goal. He then hit Slaughter for a three-yard TD pass. But the two-point pass play was broken up by a great defensive play by Hirner.

That allowed Mark Twain to run out the clock on the 43-41 win.

SCR-I outgained Mark Twain 468-383 in total offense thanks in large part to a 364-0 passing advantage.

Buford completed 25 of 36 passes for 356 yards and three TDs. He also ran the ball 14 times for 95 yards and a score. Slaughter caught 11 passes for 181 yards and three TDs. Fromm was 2-3 passing with a TD, and also ran for a score while catching four passes for 24 yards. Dodge made five grabs for 80 yards.

Monroe ran the ball 19 times for 190 yards and four TDs. Hirner had 159 yards and a TD on 22 rushes.

Jaydan Payne had a big game on defense for the Tigers, recording 14 tackles from his linebacker post. Aaron Blessing and Slaughter each made 10 stops

Scotland County ends the season with a 7-4 record.