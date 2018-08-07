Scotland County R-I Elementary School is inviting students and parents to join the staff for the annual Back to School Barbeque on Thursday, August 16th from 4-6 p.m. at the Scotland County Elementary School.

Students in grades K-6 may bring in their school supplies, meet their teacher and see their classroom.

Families are invited to enjoy a hot dog, chips and water as the 2018-2019 school year is kicked off.

Parents will be able to visit with the transportation department, deposit lunch money and visit with their child’s teacher.

This year there will be a $15/student or $25/family iPad technology usage fee. Staff will be available for families to pay this fee at open house.

Following the Open House, the district will host a short 5th and 6th grade parent meeting in the elementary gym to review important parent information.

“We look forward to welcoming all our students and families back for an outstanding school year,” said Principal Erin Tallman.