Breakfast
Thursday, April 12 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, April 13 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Apple Cinnamon Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, April 16 – Donuts, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, April 17 – Cinnamon Rolls, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Slices, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, April 18 – Ham/Cheese/ Croissant, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Thursday, April 19 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, April 12 – Chicken Alfredo, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Homemade Bread Slice, Cinnamon Apple Slices, Fresh Fruit
Friday, April 13 – Chicken Nuggets, Shrimp Poppers, Macaroni and Cheese, Peas/Carrots, Fruit Salad, Fresh Fruit
Monday, April 16 – Sack Lunch.
Tuesday, April 17 – School Made Pizza, BBQ Meatballs/Roll, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Vegetable Sticks/Dip, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, April 18 – Salisbury Steak, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli/Cheese Sauce, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, April 19 – Pizza Roll-Ups, Chicken Fajitas, Hamburger Bar, Potato Rounds, Green Beans, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.