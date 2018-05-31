Summer School Starts May 24th. Walk-ins welcome and you do not have to be enrolled in summer school to eat a meal free of charge. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Breakfast
Thursday, May 31 – Breakfast Burrito, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Friday, June 1 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Monday, June 4 – French Toast Sticks, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, June 5 – Breakfast Pizza, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, June 6 – Blueberry Muffin, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Thursday, June 7 – Breakfast Burrito, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, May 31 – Walking Taco, Lettuce/Cottage Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Banana
Friday, June 1 – Sack Lunch; Field Trip
Monday, June 4 – Chicken Nuggets, Scalloped Potatoes, Peas, White Cake, Strawberries
Tuesday, June 5 – Soft Shell Taco/Lettuce, Cottage Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Apple Wedges (Field Trip 1-6, Sack Lunch)
Wednesday, June 6 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce
Thursday, June 7 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Oven Ready Fries, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Pork and Beans, Sliced Peaches
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.