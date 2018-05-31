Summer School Starts May 24th. Walk-ins welcome and you do not have to be enrolled in summer school to eat a meal free of charge. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Breakfast

Thursday, May 31 – Breakfast Burrito, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk

Friday, June 1 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk

Monday, June 4 – French Toast Sticks, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk

Tuesday, June 5 – Breakfast Pizza, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday, June 6 – Blueberry Muffin, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk

Thursday, June 7 – Breakfast Burrito, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, May 31 – Walking Taco, Lettuce/Cottage Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Banana

Friday, June 1 – Sack Lunch; Field Trip

Monday, June 4 – Chicken Nuggets, Scalloped Potatoes, Peas, White Cake, Strawberries

Tuesday, June 5 – Soft Shell Taco/Lettuce, Cottage Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Apple Wedges (Field Trip 1-6, Sack Lunch)

Wednesday, June 6 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce

Thursday, June 7 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Oven Ready Fries, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Pork and Beans, Sliced Peaches