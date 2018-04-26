Breakfast
Thursday, April 26 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, April 27 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, April 30 – French Toast Sticks, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, May 1 – Mini Donuts, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, April 25 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, April 26 – Goulash, Chicken Stir Fry, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Fruit Cocktail, Fresh Fruit
Friday, April 27 – Tuna Walking Taco, Fish Square/Bun, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, April 30 – Hot Dog/Bun, Bar BQ Ribb/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, May 1 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Tenderloin/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Oven Ready Fries, Buttered Corn, Brownies, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, May 2 – Country Fried Steak, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Cauliflower/Cheese Sauce, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, May 3 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Fruit Cocktail, Fresh Fruit
