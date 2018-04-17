Breakfast
Thursday, April 19 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, April 20 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, April 23 – Pancakes, Choice of Cereal, Sausage Link, Toast/Jelly, Strawberries, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, April 24 – Mini Breakfast Bites, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Grapes, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, April 25 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, April 26 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, April 19 – Pizza Roll-Ups, Chicken Fajitas, Hamburger Bar, Potato Rounds, Green Beans, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Friday, April 20 – Tuna Noodle Casserole, Grilled Chicken Patty/Bun, Oven Ready Fries, Peas/Carrots, Ice Cream, Strawberries, Fresh Fruit
Monday, April 23 – Popcorn Chicken, Mini Corn Dogs, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Tri Potato Patty, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, April 24 – Sloppy Joe/Bun, Chicken Alfredo, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Onion Rings, Buttered Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, April 25 – Meatloaf, Sliced Ham, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Scalloped Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Dinner Roll, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, April 26 – Goulash, Chicken Stir Fry, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Fruit Cocktail, Fresh Fruit
