Scotland County went about its work on Monday night in the opener of the Novinger Tourney. The Lady Tigers who are looking for their ninth straight Novinger Tourney title, entered bracket play as the top seed, taking on #8 seed Newtown-Harris.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 33-0 lead in the first period and then spent much of the second half trying to avoid scoring too many points en route to a 77-4 victory.

Maddie Brassfield sank a three-pointer to open the contest for SCR-I. Despite never deploying its full-court press, SCR-I’s half court man-to-man defense still generated plenty of turnovers and the Lady Tigers poured in 10 straight points in transition capped by Chelsea Wood. The center picked off an errant pass and went coast-to-coast through traffic for the score.

Scotland County dominated the boards as well, cleaning up missed shots with offensive rebounds. Ashleigh Creek had six first quarter points coming from her work on the offensive glass.

With a home junior varsity game on Monday night as well, SCR-I dressed just seven players for the varsity tourney. That still offered plenty of depth. Sadie Davis came off the bench to sink a pair of three-pointers in the second period.

SCR-I dialed back the fast break with the big lead. The half court offense proved plenty potent even without the transition game. Newtown-Harris had trouble defending the high-low pass in the post. Wood was the main benefactor, as she received several open looks on nice passes from fellow post player Creek, leading to some easy buckets.

Davis’s second three-pointer of the period just beat the buzzer and gave SCR-I a 53-2 lead at the half.

Scotland County further slowed down the offense in the third period, with Coach Cory Shultz demanding a minimum number of passes before SCR-I took a shot.

The results were much of the same. Bair drained a three pointer on the first possession. Creek and Wood continued their strong games in the paint, cleaning up missed shots with points on the offensive rebounds. But the third period was mostly about the Mad(d)ies. Maddie Brassfield scored in the paint on a nice pass from Bair before converting a three-point play on an offensive rebound. Madie Bondurant added a pair of field goals off the bench as SCR-I extended the lead to 70-2.

SCR-I went into a full-blown stall the final five minutes of the contest, refusing to take wide open shots while running through the offense as the clock ticked away on the 77-4 victory.

Wood finished with 20 points to lead Scotland County to the win. Bair had 19 points and Brassfield had 16 points while Creek finished with 10.