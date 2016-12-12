Manicurists for Scotland County sports fans are enjoying the recent streak of stress free games for the Lady Tigers, who haven’t had a nail-biter since opening night.

On Thursday night in Memphis, for the fifth straight game, SCR-I had a running clock in the fourth period courtesy of another 30+ point lead as the Lady Tigers knocked off Novinger 85-16.

Abi Feeney got the scoring started for Scotland County with a drive to the hoop. Maddie Brassfield hit a three-pointer before Feeney scored on an offensive rebound.

SCR-I’s defense was equally impressive in the opening minutes, with steals leading to fast break scores for Brassfield and Calesse Bair, forcing a Novinger timeout with 5:21 left in the first quarter and SCR-I on top 12-2.

The stoppage didn’t slow down the SCR-I transition game. Chelsea Wood made a pair of steals on defense, feeding Bair for two more fast break scores. Wood followed that up with a three-point play on the next possession to extend the lead to 19-2.

Scotland County actually ramped up the offense a bit in the second period, getting on pace to score over 100 points in the contest.

Brassfield finished off a solid first half with a pair of buckets to extend the margin to 30-6. Madie Bondurant came off the bench to score eight points in the second period and her fast break bucket gave SCR-I a 51-6 lead at the break.

Bair put the punctuation mark on the blow out with 10 points to start the third period, including a pair of three-pointers before the starting five went to the bench just three minutes into the third period.

Katie Feeney sank a jumper and Sadie Davis connected on a three-pointer as SCR-I out scored Novinger 9-5 down the stretch to lead 74-14 to end the third period.

The starters returned for a few minutes to start the fourth period and Bair finished off a huge night with another three-pointer. Nova Cline closed out the contest with a pair of field goals as Scotland County rolled to a 85-16 win.

Bair led all scorers with 31 points. Bondurant had a varsity career-high 13 points while Abi Feeney added 10 points as Scotland County improved to 6-0 on the season.