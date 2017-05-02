The Scotland County R-I campus bowl team has advanced to the Missouri Class 2 Scholar Bowl State Championship Tournament to be held May 5th at Memorial Union on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia.

The Tigers advanced to the Elite Eight with a sectional round victory over Paris on April 26th. SCR-I won the best of three match two games to none. The Tigers won game one 350-270 and then dispatched the Coyotes by a 270-170 margin game two.

Stephen Terrill was the top scorer in game one while Sadie Davis led the team to the clinching win in the second matchup. Coach Dane Riggenbach also praised the performance of Elijah Cooley, who answered four toss up questions for his team in both games.

Scotland County claimed the district title with wins over Schuyler County and Putnam County to advance to the Paris sectional.

Terrill had 12 tossup questions in one of the district prelims and Davis had a nine-answer performance in the other. Terrill led SCR-Ito a 310-260 win over Schuyler County in the district semifinals with eight toss-up questions answered correctly. Davis and Terrill each answered seven questions in the district championship as SCR-I bested Putnam County 300-260.

SCR-I will face Bishop-LeBlond, a private school in St. Joseph, in the opening round of the state finals set for 10 a.m. The winner will advance to the semifinals to take on the winner of Calvary Lutheran and Louisiana. That match will be held at 2 p.m.

On the other side of the final eight bracket, Portageville will take on Thayer and College Heights will do battle with Osceola.

The Missouri Class 2 state championship game will be played at 3 p.m.