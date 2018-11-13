The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, November 8, 2018. President Christy Aylward called the regular meeting to order at 5:30 p.m. with five members present, Mr. Tippett and Mr. Triplett were absent. The facility tour was conducted between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. President Aylward brought the meeting back to order at 6:00 p.m. with six members present. Cole Tippett arrived at 6:00 p.m. Jamie Triplett was absent.

Financial Report

Year-to-date revenues total $1,272,136.37 which is an increase of $53,824.89 from last year.

“This revenue is mostly from the State,” said Superintendent Ryan Bergeson.

Year-to-date expenditures are $1,972,307.82 which is an increase of $145,900.02 from last year, creating an early deficit o $700,171.45.

“This deficit trend will continue until we begin to receive our local tax revenue in January,” said Bergeson.

Snow Removal Bids

The board voted 6-0 to approve the snow removal bid from The Snow Man as presented for the 2018-19 snow season.

Facility Projects

The board discussed the progress of the Monsanto Grant and the new FFA Greenhouse. The plans are to have the greenhouse completed before the end of the 18-19 school year.

The board also discussed the LWCF Grant of $232,060 for a new all-weather track and the progress of the Committee Meeting this week. Several committee members have split into subcommittees and are working on specific fundraisers in an effort to raise the additional funds to complete the community track and field improvements.

There is currently a Facebook Donation Site setup on behalf of the Scotland County School Foundation that will allow supporters to make donations for the track and field improvements. In addition, there will be information coming out soon about a brick campaign. The brick campaign will allow supports to purchase engraved bricks and/or pavers that will enhance the track and field entrance.

Additional information will be made available in the very near future and the committee is hopeful that fundraising will be successful and will lead to the project being completed in the summer of 2019.

December Meeting

The board voted 6-0 to set the December board meeting for Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.

Open session adjourned at 6:57 p.m.

Closed Session

In closed session the following items were approved:

Closed session minutes, October 11, 2018

Hire Allen Garrett as Bus Driver, 6-0.