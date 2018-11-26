Six rivals from the former Tri-Rivers Conference will come together next week to compete in varsity basketball competition in Queen City as Schuyler County will host the 1st Annual tri Rivers Conference Tournament.

SCR-I, Schuyler County, Milan, Knox County, Putnam County and Clark County will compete in varsity girls and boys basketball, with the six schools split into a pair of three-school pools.

Milan, Knox County and Scotland County will make up Pool 1 while Poll 2 will consist of Clark County, Putnam County and Schuyler County.

The SCR-I boys will tip off their 2018 s-19 season on Monday, November 26th at 7:30 p.m. vs. Knox County at the high school The SCR-I Lady Tigers will be in action versus Knox County at 6 p.m. in the middle school.

The two squads will return to Queen City the following evening, November 27th with the boys taking on Milan at 6 p.m. in the high school gym while the Lady Tigers will play Milan at 7:30 in the middle school.

The girls consolation game will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 1st in the middle school with the girls third place game tipping off at the same time at the high school. The boys consolation game will be played at 3 p.m. in the middle school while the boys 3rd place game is played at the high school. The girls championship game will be played at 5 p.m. at the high school with the boys championship game to follow at 7 p.m.