Five Scotland County baseball players earned the nod for post season awards from the coaches of the Lewis & Clark Conference.

Aaron Buford, Will Fromm and Lane Pence all received first team all-conference recognition.

Gage Dodge was named to the second team all-conference and Grant Campbell was honorable mention.

The Tigers finished second in the league in their inaugural season, falling to Harrisburg in the title game of the league tourney, one of just two losses on the season for SCR-I.