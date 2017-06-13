The Scotland County R-I Board of Education unanimously approved a proposed band trip to Washington D.C. over Memorial Day, 2018.

The American Veterans Center and Music Celebrations International has invited the Scotland County Marching Tigers Band from Memphis, to be a representative of Missouri in the 2018 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

Band director Nathaniel Orr was informed of this selection, which was based upon a first place finish in the Scotland County Antique Day Parade last year and other top performances, as well as Orr’s dedication and perseverance in building the music program at Scotland County R-I High School.

This patriotic spectacle will take place on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, 2018. The parade will take place in the heart of the United States Capitol, making its way west down Constitution Avenue, and ending at the National Mall between the White House and the Washington Monument.

The Scotland County Marching Tigers Band will be featured alongside bands representing all 50 states and other parade performers selected to march in this historic tribute to America’s heroes, past and present.

The 2018 National Memorial Day Parade is the culmination of a weekend-long celebration, preceded by the National Memorial Day Concert Series and Choral Festival, happening at several of the area’s most well-known memorials and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, respectively.

All three events will feature talented young instrumentalists and vocalists from around the country.

“Congratulations to Mr. Orr for his dedicated service to the Scotland County Fine Arts Department,” said a statement from the SCR-I Board of Education.

The Scotland County R-1 School District will be working closely with the Scotland County Association of Music Parents to help organize fundraisers for this prestigious opportunity for the local students.