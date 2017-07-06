I am ecstatic for this opportunity to lead the band as they march in the 2018 National Memorial Day Parade, representing Missouri and honoring our veterans as well as those that paid the ultimate sacrifice. This trip will be a great learning experience for students in fields beyond music, such as history, finance, and writing. I know students will remember this parade for the rest of their lives. We hope to post photos/video/ updates of the sights seen daily so all our supporters back home can get a taste of our nation’s capitol, Washington, DC.

Several members of the community have inquired as to how they can help with the trip. The Scotland County Association of Music Parents has devised a four part plan to reach our goal:

1) SCAMP fundraisers such as the Walking Taco Trailer, Spaghetti Dinners, and Trivia Night, as well as a few new fundraisers.

2) Hire a band student to perform a service, such as lawn care, baby sitting, window washing, snow removal, etc. Look for the SCR-1 Band Student Job Bulletin Board Facebook page listing all students and their service. Or, if you wish to hire a student to accomplish a task from your “to do list”, post the job. Ellen Aylward will serve as the middle man to get in contact with students.

3) Collection of items that generally get discarded. Students will be collecting Best Choice UPCs (Bar Codes); Tyson chicken UPCs; full or empty ink cartridges; old, new, or cracked smart phones, tablets, or other electronics. Any money collected by students through these efforts will go directly towards their trip. Also, pictures of grocery receipts can be uploaded to the Shoparoo App, then redeemed for money. Again, any money a student raises or money given by community members (those without band students) to sponsor a student will go directly to that student’s trip. Any non-designated donations of this type will be distributed equally among the students.

4) Community members may support band members through donations. Donations may be designated for individual students, students in financial need, or placed in a fund that will be distributed equally among students. Businesses and individuals may make tax deductible donations by utilizing Scotland County School Foundation, designate “DC Band Trip” and/or other instructions on check memo.

Since the day I started my career at SCR-1, it has amazed me at how well the community supports the school and in particular the music department. I am grateful to have found such a wonderful place to teach and am excited to take students to DC next summer.

Submitted by Nathaniel Orr