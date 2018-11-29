As part of the recent announcement of a roughly quarter million dollar grant to help fund a new all-weather track at Scotland County R-I High School, the district recently unveiled plans for a new entrance to the outdoor athletic facilities to be called Tiger Plaza.

The paved walkway initially has been designed from the west elementary school entrance/exit to the track and football bleachers, attaching to the newly relocated playground.

As part of the project, the district announced a brick fundraising effort which will allow donors to purchase personalized bricks to be part of the plaza. As part of the “Leave your mark” project, donors can choose from three different sizes of bricks, which will feature personalized messages and even clipart. The stones range in size from 4×8 and 8×8 to 12×12 with costs between $50 and $200. Clipart will increase the stone cost by $10.

The fundraiser is targeting Scotland County R-I alumni, current students, family and friends as well as other area and regional boosters.

For more information on the project contact SCR-I Superintendent Ryan Bergeson or go to the school’s Facebook page where orders may be placed through polarengraving.com.