The Scotland County seventh grade girls basketball team completed a perfect season, going 9-0 on the year.

The Lady Tigers had their closest contest right out of the gates, winning a defensive struggle 13-11 at Clark County on November 1st. SCR-I held the Lady Indians to just two first half points. Emiley Dial and Hannah Feeney each had six points to lead Scotland County in scoring.

SCR-I had a better showing on offense in game #2, a 25-7 win at Schuyler County on November 8th. Dial led the way with 10 points while Feeney finished with seven. Emily Terrill and Baileigh Phillips each added four points in the win.

A rematch the following night saw another close contest versus Clark County, with SCR-I prevailing 20-15. Dial had six points while Haylee McMinn and Abby Curry each had four points.

The Lady Tigers opened up the offense on November 11th at Unionville. SCR-I pounded Putnam County 42-7. Aayla Humphrey led the way with eight points while Dial also had eight. Alayna Whitaker, Curry and Terrill each pitched in with six points and Vikki Huber had two points.

Scotland County claimed the Schuyler County Tourney title with wins over the Lady Midgets as well as the host team. SCR-I dispatched Putnam County 34-3 in the opener with Feeney pouring in 15 points and Dial adding nine. The Lady Rams were defeated 35-19 as Feeney had 11 points and Terrill added six.

SCR-I again defeated Schuyler County, 25-15 to improve to 7-0 on the season. Dial led the way with 11 points. Terrill, Feeney and Humphrey each added four points.

The Lady Tigers traveled to Canton on December 5th and had their biggest scoring output of the year, pouring in 47 points to top the Tigers by 30. Feeney had a career-high 26 points in the victory while Dial pitched in with eight and Humphrey had six.

Scotland County secured an undefeated season by besting Kirksville 21-16 on December 9th in Memphis. Feeney had seven points and McMinn added six as SCR-I ran its record to 9-0.

The third period was the key, as Scotland County’s defense blanked Kirksville. McMinn had a pair of field goals and Dial and Feeney each added a bucket as SCR-I outscored Kirksville 8-0 during the key run.