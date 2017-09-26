Memphis, Mo. — For the 75th consecutive year, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating National 4-H Week during the first full week of October. Scotland County 4-H will leverage National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in the community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.

In Scotland County, more than 100 4-H youth and 30 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H.

Scotland County will be celebrating 4-H week by participating in many activities. On Monday, October 2nd members will be putting together goodie bags to hand out to the elementary school on Friday. On Tuesday, 4-H members will wear their 4-H shirts and medals to school to show their green and white spirit. On Wednesday, 4- H members will be delivering cookies to selected local businesses to show their appreciation for their support throughout the year. On Thursday, 4-H members will be dressing up as their favorite 4-H project and members will be heard on 100.5 KMEM during coffee break. On Friday, goodie bags will be passed out. On Saturday, October 7th, 4-H members will be carrying out groceries at J’s Foods from 9:00am-1:00pm.

“Scotland County 4-H members gain valuable leadership and communication skills through 4-H activities. Our local 4-H clubs participate in many community service projects such as putting up flags around the courthouse and in local cemeteries on holidays, picking up trash along the highways, and assisting with parties at the local care center,” said Kristy Eggleston-Wood, Youth Program Assistant.

One of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week is National Youth Science Day, in which hundreds of thousands of youth across the nation take part in the world’s largest youth-led science challenge. The theme for this year’s challenge is “Incredible Wearables.” On Oct. 4, youth will use the engineering design process to build a prototype wearable technology that will gather data to help solve a real-world problem.

To learn more about National Youth Science Day, visit 4-h.org/nysd.

Missouri 4-H is a community of more than 100,000 youth from across the state learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Members learn by doing under the guidance of adult volunteers who teach projects ranging from aerospace and arts to veterinary science and sport fishing. Clubs also involve children and teens in community service, camping and educational trips. Research has shown that young people in 4-H are almost four times as likely to contribute to their communities, and are twice as likely to engage in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs in their free time. For more information, visit 4h.missouri.edu.

For information about local 4-H clubs and activities, contact MU Extension in Scotland County at 660-465-7255.