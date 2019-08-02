On July 29th Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has agreed to the state’s request to provide federal assistance to local governments and nonprofits in 68 counties recovering from flooding and severe storms between April 29 and July 5.

The approval of Missouri’s July 16 request means FEMA will assist with the cost of repairs to damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure, along with emergency response costs associated with the storms and flooding in Scotland County and 67 other counties.

“I’m grateful for President Trump’s approval of public assistance for these North Missouri counties,” said U.S. Representative Sam Graves. “The flooding this year affected a large portion of my district. This will go a long way towards helping our communities as they rebuild damaged infrastructure and pay for costly flood fighting efforts. Approval of this disaster declaration is an important step in the recovery process and my office is available to help these local governments navigate this assistance.”

The counties approved for Public Assistance by FEMA are the following: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Barry, Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Buchanan, Caldwell, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Cole, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Howell, Jackson, Jasper, Knox, Laclede, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Maries, Marion, McDonald, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, Montgomery, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Ozark, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Putnam, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.

“This is important news for local governments in these 68 Missouri counties because it means they’ll be receiving very substantial assistance in recovering from high disaster repair and response costs,” Governor Parson said. “I’m proud of the way Missourians are pulling together to recover from flooding and severe storms. This federal assistance will greatly assist in those efforts and speed the pace of recovery.”

FEMA’s decision also makes available assistance through its Hazard Mitigation Program to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property due to natural hazards.

Governor Parson said the state expects to request the Public Assistance disaster declaration to be expanded to include additional counties as joint teams can fully assess damage in other counties.

FEMA continues to review the state’s July 16 request to expand assistance to individual residents in the 25 counties of Adair, Barton, Callaway, Cape Girardeau, Christian, Clark, Cooper, Dallas, Douglas, Gasconade, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Jefferson, Laclede, Lewis, Macon, Marion, McDonald, Newton, Polk, Saline, St. Louis, and Ste. Genevieve.

President Trump’s July 9 disaster declaration was for flooding and severe storms and made the federal Individual Assistance program available to eligible residents in Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, and St. Charles counties.

Through July 29, FEMA has approved more than 910 households for Individual Assistance grants and provided more than $4.2 million directly to Missouri flooding and storm survivors to assist with their recovery. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved more than $1.7 million in low-interest loans for Missourians.

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $22 million to Missouri policyholders for flood claims filed since March. More than 1,524 claims have been filed.

To register for FEMA assistance, go to www.DisasterAssistance.gov or register by phone by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362). Telephone registration is available 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. (local time), seven days a week.