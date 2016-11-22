The Scotland County basketball teams donned their uniforms for the first time in 2016 and finally got to go against someone other than a teammate when the 2016 basketball season tipped off with the annual jamboree scrimmage hosted by Canton High School.

SCR-I, Knox County and Canton played a round-robin pre-season event, with each team facing the other for two quarters of play.

The Lady Tigers tipped off the event against the host squad and quickly took control. Speed was the name of the game, as SCR-I went fast, fast and faster to build a 14-3 lead over Canton in the first period despite a cool shooting start.

SCR-I’s defensive pressure was too much for the young Canton squad to handle early on.

Maddie Brassfield drilled a pair of three pointers in the second period as SCR-I rolled to a 30-14 victory.

The two schools took the court again for the second contest between the boys’ squads.

Despite featuring three new starters, Scotland County looked like a well-oiled machine, particularly from long distance as Gage Dodge and Will Fromm each sank a pair of three pointers to help the Tigers run out to a 23-14 lead.

The barrage continued in the second period as Elijah Cooley and Brett Monroe connected from behind the arc as SCR-I rode the strong shooting performance to a 42-30 win.

The contest of the day was the Scotland County versus Knox County girls, pitting two teams with state playoff aspirations.

After Calesse Bair opened the contest with a three-pointer, SCR-I went cold from the field, netting five of their 14 first quarter points on free throws. Chelsea Wood kept the Tigers close with a three point play and a basket on an offensive rebound, but Knox County led 17-14 after one period of play.

Wood continued to dominate the paint in period number two, scoring on a pair of offensive rebounds and adding her second three-point play of the contest en route to a 15-point half.

Three-pointers by Abi Feeney and Bair gave SCR-I the lead for good as the Lady Tigers pulled away for a 31-25 win.

The boys knew they had some work to do preparing for the Knox County pressure defense, but that was not a priority heading into the pre-season game as SCR-I instead has been preparing for Tuesday’s opener against Clark County.

The rustiness versus the press proved debilitating in the second quarter of Saturday’s jamboree as Knox County outscored the Tigers 17-2 en route to a 36-12 win.