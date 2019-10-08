FFA members Anna Triplett, Morgan Blessing and Jenna Blessing finished third in the senior Missouri State Livestock Judging competition and will advance to the American Royal Livestock Judging competition to be held in October. Junior team members were Hugh Baker, Beau Triplett, Corbin Blessing and Ethan Blessing.

The 2019 University of Missouri Extension State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest was held on Saturday, September 7th at the University of Missouri Trowbridge Livestock Center in Columbia, Missouri. This contest brought together 145 4-H youth from across the state to apply their evaluation and communication skills.

Youth involved with the livestock judging program develop key life skills to aid in their future career success. Through involvement in a 4-H judging team members must make rapid, logical decisions and defend their decisions via oral reasons. Students improve their ability for critical thinking and accurate communication. In addition, students become organized and self-disciplined, learn to accept criticism, develop self-confidence and become leaders. Alumni from the program have reported success in the livestock judging competition has translated to employment opportunities, internships and scholarships.

Participants competed in one of two age division, junior (8-13) and senior (14-18), with the top 10 8 – 10 year olds being recognized. The top ten 8 – 10 year old competitors were Trenton Edwards, Warren County, 1st; Olivia Walrod, Vernon County, 2nd; Rhett Forkner, Cedar County, 3rd; Selby Hulse, Marion County, 4th; Kenton Merrifield, Bates County, 5th; Stetson Stone, Audrain County, 6th; Blake Aufdenberg, Cape Girardeau County, 7th; Savannah Miller, Warren County, 8th; Cooper Belt, Shelby County, 9th; and Kale Pollard, Shelby County, 10th.

The top 10 junior competitors were Sydney Engelmeyer, Miller County, 1st; Brayden Gast, Vernon County, 2nd; Mason Forkner, Vernon County, 3rd; Andrew Wepener, Bates County, 4th; Morgan Crist, Lewis County, 5th; Hannah Byers, Linn County, 6th; Madilynn Lumsden, Linn County, 7th; Austin Wilson, Shelby County, 8th; Eliah Nisbett, Laclede County, 9th; and Emily Schreiner, Livingston County, 10th. The top five junior teams represented the following counties: Vernon County, 1st; Linn County, 2nd; Laclede County, 3rd; Lewis County, 4th; and Bates County, 5th.

The top 10 senior individuals were Brooke Nowack, Gasconade County, 1st; Josie Banes, Vernon County, 2nd; Lexi Koelling, Pike County, 3rd; Clint Bailey, Pike County, 4th; Jenna Hasekamp, Audrain County, 5th; Juliette Mead, Miller County, 6th; Anna Triplett, Scotland County, 7th; Morgan Blessing, Scotland County, 8th; Annamari Stone, Audrain County, 9th; and Payton Nix, Wright County, 10th. The top five senior teams represented the following counties: Pike County, 1st; Audrain County; 2nd; Scotland County, 3rd; Wright County, 4th; and Miller County, 5th. The top four senior teams will go on to represent Missouri 4-H at national competition.

Programs offered by Missouri 4-H would not be possible without support from our partners. Sponsors for the 2019 Missouri 4-H State Livestock Judging Contest include the Missouri 4-H Foundation, FCS Financial, Missouri Farm Bureau, and Anita and Wayne Vanderwert.

More than 55,000 members strong, Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow – making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation’s Cooperative Extension System.