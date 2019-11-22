The Scotland County cheerleaders typically are the ones rooting for their teams, but on Sunday afternoon on the campus of Lindenwood University in St. Louis, they got to take a bow and receive the applause for their efforts at the 2019 Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association state championship events held November 16th and 17th.

The SCR-I squad brought home a third place finish at state in the Timeout division for Class 1 schools.

Putnam County was named the state champion followed by Marceline. SCR-I finished third in its first appearance at the state competition, tying with East Carter. Sweet Springs took home fourth followed by Van Buren, Charleston and Cooter.

The Timeout division featured a one minute combination of one cheer and one chant, similar to an actual timeout at a basketball game. The performances were judged based on effective use of props, including signs and poms, effectiveness of entrance, potential for crowd response, motion technique and synchronization, showmanship, genuine spirit, confidence, eye contact, natural smiles and creativity. The performances were also judged on volume, effectiveness of formations, spacing between squad members, crowd coverage and seamless transitions.

Father Tolton Catholic won the Class 2 Timeout state championship while Union was named the Class 3 state champs. Winnetonka won the state title for Class 4 and Lee’s Summit West won the Class 5 title.

Scotland County team members are Katie Campbell, Kaitlyn McMinn, Claire Hite, Katie Feeney, Hannah Feeney, Clara Davis, Morgan Blessing, Laney Campbell, Kylee Stott, Karli Hamilton, Bobbi Darcy and Jansen Alexander. The team is coached by Tia Hamilton.