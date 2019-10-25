by Brian Neal

Memphis, MO (Saturday, October 19, 2019) – Mother nature tried to put a damper on the final racing event of the 2019 season at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri on Saturday, October 19th, which also happened to be the second and final night of the Jerry Barrick Memorial Memphis Fall Nationals. A cold front would move across the state of Missouri around the noon hour, and with it brought some light rains. But luckily enough if moved through the area quickly and didn’t put an end to the nights activities. One hundred thirty-five teams filled the pit area in hopes of taking home the final checkered flag of the season.

The first feature of the night was the 14 lap Sport Compact feature, with Jason Ash and Adam Gates drawing the front row for the event. Gates took advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Ash and Brandon Reu. Ash and Reu tried to get the top spot from Gates over the next three laps, but Gates was able to hold them off each lap. On lap 4 Gates slowed coming off turn 4 and then pulled into the infield with a flat, which handed the lead over to Ash. While Ash worked the top of the track, Reu worked the bottom, as the two were joined by Jake Benischek, who started 10th. Reu edged out Ash at the line to lead lap 8 to take over the top spot. Only to lose the lead to Benischek on lap 10. But Reu worked under Benischek to get the lead back on lap 11, only to lose it back to Benischek on lap 12. Benischek then held off Reu at the line to sweep the weekend, and claim the $500 top prize to go with it. Reu settled for 2nd, Chris Vannausdle finished 3rd after starting in 8th, Trent Orwig was 4th, with Jeffrey DeLonjay coming home in 5th.

Up next was the 20 lap SportMod feature, with fourteen year old Maquire DeJong and Sean Wyett leading the field to green. DeJong used his starting spot to his advantage by leading lap 1 over Wyett and Brandon Dale. The action was slowed on lap 2, as debris in turn 2 brought out the yellow. On the restart DeJong jumped back out front, with Austen Becerra and Wyett close behind. DeJong would start to pull away from the battles behind him, all the while Curtis Van Der Wal, who started 7th, worked his way into second on lap 9. With DeJong encountering lap traffic on lap 13, this would allow Van Der Wal to close in on his back bumper. Van Der Wal tried to look under DeJong coming off turn 4 to complete lap 15, but when Jason Doyle spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow, that would slow the battle. Debris in turn 1 on the restart would bring the yellow light back on. Then the following restart saw DeJong move back out front, with Jim Gillenwater over taking Van Der Wal for the runner up spot. One lap later Gillenwater got under DeJong to take over the lead, with Van Der Wal following him. Van Der Wal then tried to get the lead from Gillenwater over the final laps. But Gillenwater was able to hold him off to claim the win and the $2,000 top prize. Van Der Wal was 2nd, Logan Anderson came from 9th to finish 3rd, Brayton Carter finished 4th after starting in 12th, with DeJong holding on for 5th.

Cayden Carter and Beau Taylor drew the front row for the 20 lap Stock Car feature, with Taylor edging out Jeff Mueller and John Oliver Jr. at the line to lead lap 1. The following lap saw Mueller slip past Taylor to take over the top spot. Mueller then started to pull away from the rest of the field, and with the fast pace he was setting he would enter lapped traffic on lap 11. Just when it looked like the feature would go green-to-checkered without a caution, Jason McDaniel slowed to a stop in turn 4 on lap 16 with troubles to bring out the yellow. On the restart Carter looked under Mueller and briefly had the lead going into turn 3, before Mueller used the momentum off the top of the track coming off turn 4 to keep the lead at the line. One lap later, lap 18, Cody McClure spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. Mueller once again grabbed the lead on the restart. With Mueller going to the bottom of the track, Carter would go to the top to try and get the lead. But Mueller was able to hold him off over the final lap to score the win and claim the $2,000 check to go with it. Carter was 2nd, Johnny Spaw came from 10th to finish 3rd, Jason Cook was 4th, with Daniel Hilsabeck coming from 11th to round out the top 5.

Up next was the 12 lap Hobby Stock feature, with Micah Hidlebaugh and Kayden Reynolds making up the front row. Reynolds used his starting spot to his advantage by grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Hidlebaugh and Aaron Martin. The lead for Reynolds lasted until lap 3, as Hidlebaugh got by him for the top spot. After the lap was scored complete, Tyler Ball spun down the front stretch and collected Kenser Ellis to bring out the yellow. On the restart Hidlebaugh jumped back out front, with Reynolds and Rick Van Dusseldorp following. Reynolds would try to work under Hidlebaugh over the next 3 laps, when he slowed to a stop in turn 4 with a right rear flat tire to bring out the caution. Hidlebaugh moved back out front on the restart and then held off Van Dusseldorp on the final lap to claim the win and the $600 top prize. Van Dusseldorp was 2nd, Martin was 3rd, Jake Benischek was 4th, with Ball coming home in 5th.

The final feature of the night and the year was the 22 lap Modifieds, with Cayden Carter and Ronn Lauritzen leading the field to the drop of the green flag. Carter used his draw to his advantage by grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Lauritzen and Austin Howes. The action was slowed on lap 3 when Rod McDonald and Mike Goben spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Carter jumped back out front, with both Howes and Michael Long, who started 7th, over taking Lauritzen. The fast pace that Carter was setting would put him into lapped traffic on lap 12, which allowed Long to close in on his back bumper. Long tried to use the lapped traffic to get the lead away from Carter. But the action was slowed on lap 19 when Kurt Kile spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Carter moved back out front on the restart, with Long and Tyler Madigan close behind. Then just after the lap was scored complete another caution appeared, this time Mitch Boles, Shane DeMey and Jardin Fuller spun to bring out the yellow. On the restart Madigan, who was running third, spun off the top of the track in turn 3 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Carter grab the lead, with Long and Howes following. Just after that lap was scored complete, Boles would get upside down in turn 4 to bring out the red. He would climb from his car okay. The final restart saw Carter jump back out front, with Long and Howes looking for a way around him. Carter was able to hold them off on the final lap to pick up the win and the $2,000 check. Long was 2nd, Howes was 3rd, Lauritzen was 4th, with Dakota Simmons coming from 9th to round out the top 5.

Pepsi Scotland County Speedway, Memphis, MO

Saturday, October 19, 2019 – Jerry Barrickman Memorial Memphis Fall Nationals Night 2

Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Michael Long, Fowler, IL; 3. Austin Howes, Memphis, MO; 4. Ronn Lauritzen, LaPorte City, IA; 5. Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 6. Robbie Reed, Mexico, MO; 7. Bruce Hanford, Davenport, IA; 8. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 9. Chris Zogg, New Liberty, IA; 10. Greg Cox, Kellogg, IA; 11. Milo Veloz, Colona, IL; 12. Kelly Meyer, Big Rock, IA; 13. Justin Veloz, East Moline, IL; 14. Derrick Stewart, Ainsworth, IA; 15. Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 16. Tyler Madigan, Dubuque, IA; 17. Jardin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 18. Shane DeMey, Denison, IA; 19. Kurt Kile, Nichols, IA; 20. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 21. Rob Jennings, Ames, IA; 22. Patrick Flannagan, Cedar Rapids, IA; 23. Rod McDonald, Manchester, IA; 24. Mike Goben, Milan, IL

B-Feature: (Top 6 to A) 1. Milo Veloz; 2. Bill Roberts Jr.; 3. Kelly Meyer; 4. Patrick Flannagan; 5. Justin Veloz; 6. Rob Jennings; 7. Ed Thomas, Waterloo, IA; 8. Nathan Wood, Sigourney, IA; 9. Creston Williams, Newhall, IA; 10. Kiel Morton, LaPata, MO; 11. Craig Spegal, Hannibal, MO; 12. David Snyder, Greentop, MO

Heat 1: (Top 6 to A) 1. Chris Zogg; 2. Robbie Reed; 3. Dakota Simmons; 4. Ronn Lauritzen; 5. Mitch Boles; 6. Rod McDonald; 7. Bill Roberts Jr.; 8. Kiel Morton; 9. Rob Jennings; 10. Craig Spegal

Heat 2: 1. Kurt Kile; 2. Michael Long; 3. Daniel Fellows; 4. Bruce Hanford; 5. Shane DeMey; 6. Mike Goben; 7. Milo Veloz; 8. Ed Thomas; 9. Nathan Wood; 10. David Snyder

Heat 3: 1. Cayden Carter; 2. Tyler Madigan; 3. Derrick Stewart; 4. Austin Howes; 5. Jardin Fuller; 6. Greg Cox; 7. Kelly Meyer; 8. Patrick Flannagan; 9. Justin Veloz; 10. Creston Williams

Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Jeff Mueller, Albion, IA; 2. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 3. Johnny Spaw, Cedar Rapids, IA; 4. Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 5. Daniel Hilsabeck, Adel, IA; 6. Nathan Wood, Sigourney, IA; 7. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 8. Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO; 9. Tyler Moore, Lockridge, IA; 10. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 11. Jason See, Albia, IA; 12. Tyler Pickett, Boxholm, IA; 13. Chris Wibbell, Dallas City, IL; 14. Buck Schafroth, Fontanelle, IA; 15. Michael Bilyeu, Indianolia, IA; 16. Beau Taylor, Canton, MO; 17. Donnie Pearson, Oskaloosa, IA; 18. Cody McClure, Bloomfield, IA; 19. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 20. Brett Lowry, Montezuma, IA; 21. Todd Van Eaton, Fontanelle, IA; 22. Jason McDaniel, Eldon, IA; 23. Cord Williams, Milan, IL; 24. Pete Stogdel, Fowler, IL; 25. Brandon Comins, Moline, IL; 26. Les Blakley, Fairfield, IA

Heat 1: 1. John Oliver Jr.; 2. Chad Krogmeier; 3. Jeff Mueller; 4. Daniel Hilsabeck; 5. Brett Lowry; 6. Donnie Pearson; 7. Chris Wibbell; 8. Tyler Pickett; 9. Cord Williams

Heat 2: 1. Johnny Spaw; 2. Beau Taylor; 3. Nathan Wood; 4. Jason McDaniel; 5. Jason See; 6. Tyler Moore; 7. Abe Huls; 8. Pete Stogdel; 9. Cody McClure

Heat 3: 1. Cayden Carter; 2. Jason Cook; 3. Buck Schafroth; 4. Todd Van Eaton; 5. Michael Bilyeu; 6. Derrick Agee; 7. Brandon Comins; 8. Les Blakley

SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 2. Curtis Van Der Wal, Oskaloosa, IA; 3. Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 4. Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 5. Maguire DeJong, Montezuma, IA; 6. Austin Becerra, Carthage, IL; 7. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 8. Colton Livezey, New Sharon, IA; 9. Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA; 10. Tyler Soppe, Sherrill, IA; 11. Cody Thompson, Sioux City, IA; 12. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 13. Kyle Olson, Cedar Rapids, IA; 14. Tony Olson, Cedar Rapids, IA; 15. Brandon Symmonds, Keokuk, IA; 16. Kevin Goben, Sherrard, IL; 17. Tyler Lewis, Clark, MO; 18. Dakota Girard, Moberly, MO; 19. Michael Guthrie, Ottumwa, IA; 20. Jason Doyle, Marion, IA; 21. Tony Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA; 22. Greg Cox, Kellogg, IA; 23. Jake Sachau, Denison, IA; 24. Tyler Inman, Altoona, IA

B-Feature 1: (Top 3 to A) 1. Kevin Goben; 2. Tony Johnson; 3. Jason Doyle; 4. Chad Hickam, Centralia, MO; 5. Josh Holtman, Quincy, IL; 6. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA; 7. James Thompson, Mineral, IL; 8. Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 9. Hunter Longnecker, Woodward, IA; 10. John M Anderson, Kirksville, MO; 11. Brad Salisberry, Lynn Center, IA

B-Feature 2: 1. Kyle Olson; 2. Tyler Lewis; 3. Greg Cox; 4. Casey Lancaster, Glenwood, MO; 5. Tim Dawson, Callao, MO; 6. Ronn Hults, Truro, IA; 7. Andrew Swailes, Riverside, IA; 8. Thomas Behle, Boone, IA; 9. Kevin Skaggs, Kirksville, MO; 10. Michael Smothermon, Hannibal, MO; 11. Jeff Frana, Ottumwa, IA

B-Feature 3: 1. Tyler Soppe; 2. Brandon Symmonds; 3. Michael Guthrie; 4. Ed Mills, Freeport, IL; 5. Logan Veloz, Colona, IL; 6. Jared Miller, Iowa City, IA; 7. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 8. James Roose, Grandview, IA; 9. Jim Powell, Hannibal, MO; 10. James Maxey, Holliday, MO; 11. Chance Titus, Baxter, IA

Heat 1: (Top 3 to A) 1. Carter VanDenBerg; 2. Jim Gillenwater; 3. Dakota Girard; 4. Chad Hickam; 5. Tyler Soppe; 6. Tim Dawson; 7. John M Anderson; 8. Jared Miller; 9. Thomas Behle; 10. James Thompson

Heat 2: 1. Austin Becerra; 2. Logan Anderson; 3. Brayton Carter; 4. Ronn Hults; 5. Josh Holtman; 6. Jim Powell; 7. Jeff Frana; 8. Brad Salisberry; 9. Chance Titus; 10. Michael Smothermon

Heat 3: 1. Maguire DeJong; 2. Curtis Van Der Wal; 3. Tyler Inman; 4. Michael Guthrie; 5. Tyler Lewis; 6. Tony Johnson; 7. Brandon Symmonds; 8. Andrew Swailes; 9. Nicholas Profeta; 10. James Maxey

Heat 4: 1. Colton Livezey; 2. Sean Wyett; 3. Jake Sachau; 4. Kevin Goben; 5. Ed Mills; 6. Greg Cox; 7. Tom Lathrop; 8. James Roose; 9. Kevin Skaggs

Heat 5: 1. Cody Thompson; 2. Brandon Dale; 3. Tony Olson; 4. Kyle Olson; 5. Hunter Longnecker; 6. Logan Veloz; 7. Casey Lancaster; 8. Jason Doyle; 9. Barry Taft

Hobby Stocks

A-Feature: 1. Micah Hidlebauch, Adel, IA; 2. Rick Van Dusseldorp, Oskaloosa, IA; 3. Aaron Martin, Richland, IA; 4. Jake Benischek, Durant, IA; 5. Tyler Ball, Independence, IA; 6. Kenser Ellis, Ankeny, IA; 7. Kayden Reynolds, Cedar Rapids, IA; 8. Dakota Girard, Moberly, MO; 9. Jason Rindom, Moberly, MO; 10. Kyler Girard, Moberly, MO

Heat: 1. Micah Hidlebauch; 2. Kayden Reynolds; 3. Rick Van Dusseldorp; 4. Jake Benischek; 5. Aaron Martin; 6. Tyler Ball; 7. Kenser Ellis; 8. Jason Rindom; 9. Dakota Girard; 10. Kyler Girard

Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Jake Benischek, Durant, IA; 2. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 3. Chris Vannausdle, Villisca, IA; 4. Trent Orwig, Blakesburg, IA; 5. Jeffrey DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 6. Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 7. Ashley Reuman, Hills, IA; 8. John Sears, Gorin, MO; 9. Jaden DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 10. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 11. Alvin Cooney, Mexico, MO; 12. Kaycee McGregor, Ft. Madison, IA; 13. Chance Bailey, Quincy, IL; 14. Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 15. Cody Bowman, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 16. William Michel, Muscatine, IA; 17. Darin Smith, Wapello, IA; 18. Adam Gates, Cedar Rapids, IA; 19. Jared Heule, Keokuk, IA; 20. Zyan Tripplett, Edina, MO; 21. Ricky Miller Jr., Gorin, MO

Heat 1: 1. Jake Benischek; 2. Jason Ash; 3. Jared Heule; 4. Darin Smith; 5. Jeffrey DeLonjay; 6. Ashley Reuman; 7. John Sears; 8. Ricky Miller Jr,; 9. Ashton Blain; 10. Zyan Tripplett; 11. Kimberly Abbott

Heat 2: 1. Trent Orwig; 2. Chris Vannausdle; 3. Brandon Reu; 4. William Michel; 5. Adam Gates; 6. Alvin Cooney; 7. Chance Bailey; 8. Jaden DeLonjay; 9. Cody Bowman; 10. Kaycee McGregor