With a special payout schedule making it more profitable for all drivers and a pleasant weather forecast, the Scotland County Speedway should be rocking this weekend for the Memphis Bottom Heavy Fall Special races to be held Friday, September 30th and Saturday October 1st.

“We have received an overwhelming amount of calls and messages on this show from people who have never raced in Memphis,” said promoter Mike Van Genderen. “As a race track, we never know how many cars will show up, but with the amount of calls we have a good chance of getting a great field of cars. Memphis usually gets around 30 cars in most classes.”

If the fields swell to 40 cars or more, the modified, stock cars and sportmods would all pay $2,000 to win.

Van Genderen stated there will be prize payouts on both nights with more than $60,000 in purse money on the line this weekend.

The Bottom Heavy Nationals feature a “bottom heavy” payout, meaning much better returns for all racers, instead of the traditional top heavy payouts that send the bulk of the prize money to the top finisher.

Hobby stocks, sport compacts and Lee County late models will also be in action on both nights.

Hot laps on Friday night start at 7 p.m. Fans will need to be at SCS an hour earlier on Saturday night, with hot laps scheduled for 6 p.m.

The two-day event will feature two complete shows, with payouts each night.

Grandstand admission will be $15 with students entering for $7 and children six and under receiving free admission. Pit passes will be available for $30 or a two-day pass for $55.