by Brian Neal

Memphis, MO (Friday, June 14, 2019) – A very unusual cool mid-June night greeted the fans and drivers and the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri, as they were able to get a second night of racing put into the books on Friday, June 14th. When the night’s action was completed three driver’s claimed their first wins of the season at the track, while two others scored back-to-back wins at the track.

The 10-lap Hobby Stock feature was up first, with Dustin Griffiths and Derek Kirkland drawing the front row for the event. Griffiths would grab the lead on lap 1 over Kirkland and Rick Van Dusseldorp. Kirkland would follow in Griffiths tire tracks, and was waiting for him to make a mistake to take advantage of. But Griffiths stayed smooth the entire 10 laps to score his second win in a row at the track. Kirkland was 2nd, Van Dusseldorp was 3rd, with Cody Winn rounding out the field.

Up next was the 12-lap Sport Compact feature, with Barry Taft and Brandon Reu leading the field to the drop of the green flag. Reu used his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Josh Barnes and Taft. Barnes would look to the outside of Reu coming off the corners over the next 8 laps, when he slowed down the backstretch on lap 9 to bring out the caution. On the restart Reu jumped back out front, with Taft and Michael Grossman, who started 6th, close behind. Reu would hold on over the final laps to claim is second win in a row at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway. Taft was 2nd, Grossman was 3rd, Tyler Haring came from 10th to finish in 4th, with Ashton Blain coming home in 5th.

Brandon Savage and Abe Huls were scheduled to start on the front row of the 15-lap Stock Car feature, but when Savage elected to go to the rear this would move Les Blakley to the pole. Huls took advantage of his starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over John Oliver Jr. and Blakley. Oliver Jr. tried to get under Huls over the next 4 laps, but Huls was able to hold him off every lap. That was until lap 5, when Oliver Jr. got under him coming off turn 4 to take over the top spot. Oliver Jr. then held off Huls and Blakley over the final laps to pick up his first win of the season at the track. Huls was 2nd, Blakley was 3rd, Derrick Agee was 4th, with Chad Krogmeier finishing in 5th.

Up next was the 16-lap SportMod feature, with Michael Benjamin and Tom Lathrop drawing the front row. But it was fourth place starter Brandon Dale who shot out into the lead on lap 1 over Sean Wyett and Austen Becerra. The action up front was slowed for the first and only time on lap 3, when Michael Holcomb went over the track in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Dale jumped back out front, with Daniel Fellows, who started 8th, and Becerra challenging him for the top spot. Fellows tried to get under Dale over the next 7 laps, but Dale was able to use the momentum off the top of the track to keep the lead at the line each lap. Then coming off turn 4 to complete lap 11 Dale drifted a little too high, which allowed Fellows to go by to take over the lead. Fellows then went on to lead the final laps to claim his first win of the season at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway. Dale was 2nd, Wyett got by Becerra on the final lap to finish 3rd, as Becerra crossing the line in 4th with a right front flat, Benjamin would hold on for 5th.

The final feature to take to the track on the night was the 18-lap Modifieds, with Brandon Lennox and Johnny Wyman leading the field to green. Lennox used his draw to his advantage by grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Jardin Fuller and Wyman. The lead for Lennox only lasted for 1 lap, as Fuller used the momentum off the top of turn 4 to take over the top spot on lap 2. But Lennox wouldn’t give up easy, as he worked the bottom. The two raced side-by-side over the next 12 laps, with Fuller edging out Lennox at the line each lap to keep the lead. That was until lap 14, when Lennox took the top spot by half a car length at the line. Then after the lap was scored compete the first caution appeared to slow the battle up front. Fisher Reese would spin in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Dalton McKenney, who was running 4th, spun in turn 2 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Lennox jump back out front, with Wyman and Jeff Waterman, who started 8th, close behind. Lennox then went on to lead the final laps to score his first win of the season at the track behind Kelly Buckallew’s owned number 10 car. Waterman was 2nd, Wyman was 3rd, Austin Howes was 4th, with McKenney recovering from his spin to come back up to finish in 5th.

The next race event at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri will be on Friday, July 12th, during the Scotland County Fair. To keep up with all the events at the track, be sure you like their Facebook page.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Scotland County Speedway, Memphis, MO

Friday, June 14, 2019

Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Brandon Lennox, New London, MO; 2. Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 3. Johnny Wyman, Fulton, MO; 4. Austin Howes, Memphis, MO; 5. Dalton McKenney, Clarksville, MO; 6. Jerry Asher, Kirksville, MO; 7. Jardin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 8. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 9. Fisher Reese, Memphis, MO; 10. Steve Pumphrey, Fairfield, IA; 11. Kiel Morton, LaPata, MO; 12. Craig Spegal, New London, MO (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Brandon Lennox; 2. Austin Howes; 3. Bill Roberts Jr.; 4. Steve Pumphrey; 5. Jerry Asher; 6. Craig Spegal (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. Jardin Fuller; 2. Johnny Wyman; 3. Dalton McKenney; 4. Jeff Waterman; 5. Kiel Morton; 6. Fisher Reese (DNS)

Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 2. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 3. Les Blakley, Fairfield, IA; 4. Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO; 5. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 6. Michael Bilyeu, Indianolia, IA; 7. Pete Stogdel, Fowler, IL; 8. Brandon Savage, Canton, MO

Heat: 1. Abe Huls; 2. John Oliver Jr.; 3. Les Blakley; 4. Brandon Savage; 5. Chad Krogmeier; 6. Derrick Agee; 7. Michael Bilyeu; 8. Pete Stogdel

SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 2. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 3. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 4. Austen Becerra, Carthage, IL; 5. Michael Benjamin, Montrose, IA; 6. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA; 7. Reed Wolfmeyer, Liberty, IL; 8. Josh Holtman, Quincy, IL; 9. Tim Dawson, Callao, MO; 10. John M. Anderson, Kirksville, MO; 11. Hugh Eddy, Milan, MO; 12. Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 13. Michael Holcomb, Brachear, MO; 14. Casey Lancaster, Glenwood, MO (DNS); 15. Chris Archer, Moulton, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Austen Becerra; 2. Daniel Fellows; 3. Brandon Dale; 4. Michael Benjamin; 5. Brandon Lambert; 6. Josh Holtman; 7. Hugh Eddy; 8. Chris Archer

Heat 2: 1. John M. Anderson; 2. Tom Lathrop; 3. Casey Lancaster; 4. Sean Wyett; 5. Tim Dawson; 6. Reed Wolfmeyer; 7. Michael Holcomb

Hobby Stocks

A-Feature: 1. Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA; 2. Derek Kirkland, Centerville, IA; 3. Rick Van Dusseldorp, Oskaloosa, IA; 4. Cody Winn, Greentop, MO (DNS)

Heat: 1. Derek Kirkland; 2. Dustin Griffiths; 3. Cody Winn; 4. Rick Van Dusseldorp

Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 2. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 3. Michael Grossman, Keokuk, IA; 4. Tyler Haring, Oskaloosa, IA; 5. Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 6. Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 7. Kevin Garrett, Bloomfield, IA; 8. Zyan Tripplett, Edina, MO; 9. Andrew Hurley, Macon, MO; 10. Brandon Allison, Oskaloosa, IA; 11. Dylan Schantz, Luray, MO (DNS); 12. Alan Raleigh, Kahoka, MO (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Josh Barnes; 2. Barry Taft; 3. Kevin Garrett; 4. Ashton Blain; 5. Andrew Hurley; 6. Alan Raleigh (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. Brandon Reu; 2. Michael Grossman; 3. Brandon Allison; 4. Dylan Schantz; 5. Tyler Haring; 6. Zyan Tripplett