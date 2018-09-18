After a brutal road schedule to start the season, Scotland County gave its fans plenty to cheer about on Friday night in Memphis as the Tigers smashed Schuyler County 52-14 to secure the Cheddar Bowl trophy in memory of former SCR-I standout Chester Robinson.

After opening the year on the road at state ranked Marceline and Fayette and then travelling to play in a relentless downpour at a soggy Paris, SCR-I looked happy to finally be at home.

The Tigers’ defense demonstrated its prowess first, stopping the Rams on their first three plays to force a punt.

It took Scotland County a single snap on offense to take a 6-0 lead as Jaydan Payne took the handoff and scampered 53 yards to the end zone.

The Tigers defense forced its second straight three-and-out by the Rams offense but the possession didn’t turn into points as Schuyler County got the ball back with an interception, the first of four SCR-I turnovers on the night.

After another three-and-out for the Rams’ offense, Scotland County added to the lead with a three-play 44-yard drive. Payne did the bulk of the work with a 37-yard run before Will Fromm scored on a five-yard rush. He then hit Matthew Woods on the two-point conversion to push the lead to 14-0 with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter.

Finally on their fourth possession of the night, Schuyler County was able to convert a first down before the drive ended with a Matthew Woods interception, the senior quarterback gave the Tigers good field position with a 32-yard return across midfield.

The momentum lasted just three plays as Schuyler got the ball back when Fromm was sacked and fumbled.

Fromm ended that Schuyler County drive with an interception early in the second period.

Two possessions later, SCR-I added to the lead when Fromm hit Kaden Anders on a 75-yard touchdown pass with 7:29 left in the first half. The PAT kick was no good, leaving the lead at 20-0.

Schuyler County got on the scoreboard just two plays later when quarterback Easton Kirby broke a 63-yard TD run to trim the deficit to 20-8 with 6:32 left in the second period.

That was just enough time for SCR-I to add not one, but two more scores before the half. The Tigers mounted an eight-play drive capped off by a 14-yard TD pass from Fromm to Woods with 3:24 left on the clock.

Schuyler County turned the ball over on downs with less than a minute to play.

SCR-I went 75 yards on just three plays as Anders broke a 26 yard run and Fromm hit Woods on a 39-yard pass play. The senior quarterback then scored on a 10-yard run with six seconds left on the clock to give SCR-I the 32-8 halftime lead.

The second half started much like the first for the Tigers, who took just two plays to add to the lead. Payne broke a 49-yard TD run with 11:14 left on the clock to push the margin to 40-8 after Fromm hit Woods for the two-point conversion.

The Rams were unable to take advantage of an interception and a fumble before SCR-I added to the lead again when freshman Hayden Long broke a 49-yard touchdown run to give SCR-I a 46-8 lead.

Wade Cooper scored on an eight-yard run with 5:54 left in the quarter before SCR-I put the final points on the scoreboard when Hayden Long hit Kabe Hamlin for a 22-yard TD reception to make the final score 52-14.

Scotland County racked up 527 yards of total offense while holding the Rams to 240 yards. Payne had a career night, rushing for 209 yards and two TDs on just 12 attempts. Hayden Long rushed for 79 yards and his first varsity TD.

Fromm completed eight of 12 passes for 173 yards and two TDs. He ran the ball for 40 yards on seven carries with two more TDs.

Anders caught four passes for 116 yards and a TD and Woods had two catches for 53 yards.

Branton Burrus led the Tigers defense with nine tackles. Mason Kliethermes made eight stops and Luke Triplett had seven tackles. Fromm and Woods had interceptions for the Tigers.

Scotland County improved to 2-2 on the season.