The following law enforcement related activities were logged from March 26th – March 31st by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office dispatch service.
March 26
Traffic control requested by towing company
Report of a burglary
Dog complaint
March 27
Missing dog reported
Gas drive off in Iowa – owner lives here – was found and paid – accidental drive off
Report of a reckless driving
Traffic stop resulting in a citation for speeding issued to Alexander Curry for 76 in a 60
Report of suspicious activity
March 28
Scam call reported
Report of a suspicious person in vehicle at local a business
March 29
Report of a scam call
Gas drive off at Casey’s
March 30
Assisted Division of Family Services (DFS) with a hot line call
Called to DFS for peacekeeping
Report of a grass fire
March 31
Custody dispute
Report of suspicious activity
