The following law enforcement related activities were logged from March 26th – March 31st by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office dispatch service.

March 26

Traffic control requested by towing company

Report of a burglary

Dog complaint

March 27

Missing dog reported

Gas drive off in Iowa – owner lives here – was found and paid – accidental drive off

Report of a reckless driving

Traffic stop resulting in a citation for speeding issued to Alexander Curry for 76 in a 60

Report of suspicious activity

March 28

Scam call reported

Report of a suspicious person in vehicle at local a business

March 29

Report of a scam call

Gas drive off at Casey’s

March 30

Assisted Division of Family Services (DFS) with a hot line call

Called to DFS for peacekeeping

Report of a grass fire

March 31

Custody dispute

Report of suspicious activity