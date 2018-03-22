The following law enforcement related activities were logged from March 5th – March 11th by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office dispatch service.
March 5
Statewide tornado testing
Investigation of headstones turned over at Buskirk Cemetery
Report of a ladder being stolen
March 6
Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for failure to stop
Report of erratic driver in Gorin area
Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for equipment
March 7
Report of a car vs. deer accident
Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for equipment
Report of an individual calling and making threatening remarks to another
Report of an individual having some mental issues that may need attention
March 8
Dog complaint
Report of control burn that got out of hand
Report of a domestic assault
Minor traffic accident on the city of Memphis Square.
Report of burglary that occurred in the Arbela area
Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for no display of tags
Report of a scam call
Report of a slide off accident
March 9
Report of a scam call
Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for speed
Execution and application of an order on property served
Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for speed
March 10
Traffic stop resulting in a citation issued to Justin Hull for loud and excessive noise
Report of domestic disturbance
Inmate taken to the ER
Report of a stray dog killing livestock and damaging property in Gorin
Report of harassment
March 11
Domestic situation investigated
