The following law enforcement related activities were logged from March 5th – March 11th by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office dispatch service.

March 5

Statewide tornado testing

Investigation of headstones turned over at Buskirk Cemetery

Report of a ladder being stolen

March 6

Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for failure to stop

Report of erratic driver in Gorin area

Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for equipment

March 7

Report of a car vs. deer accident

Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for equipment

Report of an individual calling and making threatening remarks to another

Report of an individual having some mental issues that may need attention

March 8

Dog complaint

Report of control burn that got out of hand

Report of a domestic assault

Minor traffic accident on the city of Memphis Square.

Report of burglary that occurred in the Arbela area

Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for no display of tags

Report of a scam call

Report of a slide off accident

March 9

Report of a scam call

Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for speed

Execution and application of an order on property served

Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for speed

March 10

Traffic stop resulting in a citation issued to Justin Hull for loud and excessive noise

Report of domestic disturbance

Inmate taken to the ER

Report of a stray dog killing livestock and damaging property in Gorin

Report of harassment

March 11

Domestic situation investigated