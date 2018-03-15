The following law enforcement related activities were logged from February 23rd – March 4th by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office dispatch service.

February 23

Investigation of possible vandalism

Assisted a stranded motorist

Disposed of drug paraphernalia that was found

Dog returned to owner

Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for equipment

February 24

Assisted a motorist

Investigated suspicious vehicle

February 25

Investigation of activity at a business after hours

Investigation of damage to mailbox

Report of vandalism

Report of cows in roadway

Traffic warning given for crossing center line

Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for equipment

Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for failure to stop

Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for speed

February 26

Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for speed

Suspicious vehicle parked at conservation area

Vehicle lost trailer needed assistance with traffic

Report of SCAM call

Assisted children’s division at school

Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for speed

Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for equipment

February 27

Assist fire dept fire at Christian church outside –piece of equipment

Report of SCAM letter

Dog complaint

Report of wire down out by the hosp area of town

Report of clothes all over roadway in Arbela area

Cow out

Fire in Gorin

Trespassers given direction to leave property

Report of a missing dog

February 28

Complaint of driver making unnecessary noise

March 1

Report of hit and run — turned over to highway patrol

Wellbeing check

Property dispute/ issue

Juvenile investigation

Report of bank security alarm

March 2

Custody dispute

Fire at the lake

Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for no tail lights

March 3

Grass fire

March 4

Arrest of Paul Nichols for passing bad check -2 counts

Dog complaint

Well being check