The following law enforcement related activities were logged from February 23rd – March 4th by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office dispatch service.
February 23
Investigation of possible vandalism
Assisted a stranded motorist
Disposed of drug paraphernalia that was found
Dog returned to owner
Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for equipment
February 24
Assisted a motorist
Investigated suspicious vehicle
February 25
Investigation of activity at a business after hours
Investigation of damage to mailbox
Report of vandalism
Report of cows in roadway
Traffic warning given for crossing center line
Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for equipment
Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for failure to stop
Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for speed
February 26
Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for speed
Suspicious vehicle parked at conservation area
Vehicle lost trailer needed assistance with traffic
Report of SCAM call
Assisted children’s division at school
Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for speed
Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for equipment
February 27
Assist fire dept fire at Christian church outside –piece of equipment
Report of SCAM letter
Dog complaint
Report of wire down out by the hosp area of town
Report of clothes all over roadway in Arbela area
Cow out
Fire in Gorin
Trespassers given direction to leave property
Report of a missing dog
February 28
Complaint of driver making unnecessary noise
March 1
Report of hit and run — turned over to highway patrol
Wellbeing check
Property dispute/ issue
Juvenile investigation
Report of bank security alarm
March 2
Custody dispute
Fire at the lake
Traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for no tail lights
March 3
Grass fire
March 4
Arrest of Paul Nichols for passing bad check -2 counts
Dog complaint
Well being check
