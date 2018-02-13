The following law enforcement related activities were logged from January 26th – February 1st by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office dispatch service.
February 2
traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for speed
investigation of threats made to hospital staff
checked on the welfare of a child
investigated suspicious activity at a home where owners were known to be on vacation
Arrested Peggy Goodin on a warrant from Schuyler County
February 3
assisted hospital with a stranded individual
investigation of suspicious activity concerns of someone tampering with a gate and letting a dog loose
assisted Hospital with a combative intoxicated patient
report of a publishers clearing house SCAM
assisted ambulance with a unresponsive adult
dispatched Fire Department to a grass fire
February 4
assisted two parties exchanging information after a minor accident on private property
February 5
traffic stop resulting in verbal warning for equipment
traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for speed
assisted with a slide-off accident
February 6
Report of stranded motorist
report of a slide-off accident
call concerning a large controlled burn
assisted the high school with an ongoing bullying issue
February 7
report of serious assault latter found to be a false report
February 8
investigated suspicious tracks in the snow
arrested William Edwards on an outstanding warrant
assisted an individual with retrieving juvenile’s belongings
Ex parte court order was served to Darrin Cochran
