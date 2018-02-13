The following law enforcement related activities were logged from January 26th – February 1st by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office dispatch service.

February 2

traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for speed

investigation of threats made to hospital staff

checked on the welfare of a child

investigated suspicious activity at a home where owners were known to be on vacation

Arrested Peggy Goodin on a warrant from Schuyler County

February 3

assisted hospital with a stranded individual

investigation of suspicious activity concerns of someone tampering with a gate and letting a dog loose

assisted Hospital with a combative intoxicated patient

report of a publishers clearing house SCAM

assisted ambulance with a unresponsive adult

dispatched Fire Department to a grass fire

February 4

assisted two parties exchanging information after a minor accident on private property

February 5

traffic stop resulting in verbal warning for equipment

traffic stop resulting in a verbal warning for speed

assisted with a slide-off accident

February 6

Report of stranded motorist

report of a slide-off accident

call concerning a large controlled burn

assisted the high school with an ongoing bullying issue

February 7

report of serious assault latter found to be a false report

February 8

investigated suspicious tracks in the snow

arrested William Edwards on an outstanding warrant

assisted an individual with retrieving juvenile’s belongings

Ex parte court order was served to Darrin Cochran