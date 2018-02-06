The following law enforcement related activities were logged from January 26th – February 1st by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office dispatch service.
January 26
Report of a house fire
Report of a bush that had caught fire
Traffic stop that resulted in a verbal warning for speed
Investigation of an unlocked business after hours
Report of juvenile harassment
Family unable to contact loved one
January 27
Grass fire in the Brock area that got out of control
Report of suspicious activity in a vehicle
Report of a vehicle broken down along Highway 15
Arrest was made on a warrant for careless burning
January 28
Traffic stop resulting in citation for speed
Assisted a stranded motorist
Traffic stop resulting in verbal warning for expired plates, window tint, and lane violation
Called to the emergency room for assistance with patient
January 29
Concerned citizen reported an individual driving a battery powered vehicle on the city streets
Report of a juvenile issue resulting in a well being check being performed
Served a protection order
January 30
Minor accident reported involving a car and a tractor
Bank motion sensor activated after hours. Found to be repairmen
Complaint of loose dog running around town
Traffic stop resulting in warning for speed
Dog placed in the city pound
Harassment complaint received
Summons served
January 31
Report of serious threats made to a local business
Served four summons
Report of a scam call
Assisted emergency room personnel with an inebriated/combative person
February 1
Served a summons
Investigation of fraud at a local business
Arrest made on a warrant
Traffic stop resulting in a warning for speed
