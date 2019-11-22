MENU

Thursday, Nov. 21 – BBQ or Plain Meatballs, Cheesy Hash Browns, Italian Blend Vegetables, Bread, Pears

Friday, November 22 – Turkey, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Dressing, Cranberry Sauce, Buttered Peas, Hot Roll, Pumpkin Dessert

Monday, November 25 – Juicy Burger/Bun, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Cottage Cheese, Peaches

Tuesday, November 26 – Meatloaf, Macaroni Salad, Buttered Broccoli, Applesauce, Bread, Donut

Wed., November 20 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad

Thursday, Nov. 21 – Thanksgiving! Center closed today.

Friday, November 22 – Center closed today.

ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Nov. 20 – Board and business meeting at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21 – Card party at 5:00 p.m.

Monday. Nov. 25 – AAA and Care Meeting in Shelbina at 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 – Movin On Group meets here at 1:30 p.m. (“Sharing & Caring”)

Thursday, Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving, center closed. No meals or card party.

Friday, Nov. 29 – Center closed today.