MENU
Thursday, October 24 – BBQ or Plain Meatballs, Cheesey Hash Browns, Italian Blend Vegetables, Bread, Pears
Friday, October 25 – Salmon Patties, Scalloped Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Buttered Corn, Cornbread, Crème Pie
Monday, October 28 – Juicy Burger/Bun, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Cottage Cheese, Peaches
Tuesday, October 29 – Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Applesauce, Green Beans, Bread, Cake
Wed., October 30 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad
Thursday, October 31 – BBQ or Plain Ribblett, Macaroni and Tomatoes, Cauliflower Blend Vegetables, Bread, Cherry Salad
ACTIVITIES
Wednesday, Oct. 23 – Board and Business Meeting at 12:45 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24 – Card party at 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m. Halloween.
