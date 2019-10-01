MENU
Thursday, October 3 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Beets, Mandarin Oranges, Slice Bread, Bread Pudding/Sauce
Friday, October 4 – Fish Fillets, Macaroni and Cheese, 7 Layer Salad, Fruit Juice, Cornbread, Cherry Crisp
Monday, October 7 – Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Buttered Corn, Hot Roll, Baked Apples
Tuesday, October 8 – Sausage/Biscuits/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Applesauce, Ice Cream
Wed., October 9 – Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Brussel Sprouts, Hot Roll, Mixed Fruit
Thursday, October 10 – Ham and Beans, Onions, Fried Potatoes, Carrot-Pineapple Jell-O Salad, Cornbread, Peanut Butter Cookie
Friday, October 11 – Turkey, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Dressing, Cranberry Sauce, Peas, Hot Roll, Pumpkin Bars
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, Oct. 3 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10 – Card party at 5:00 p.m.
