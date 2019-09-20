MENU

Thursday, Sept. 19 – Meatloaf, Mixed Vegetables, Cauliflower/Cheese Sauce, Bread, Peach Crisp

Friday, Sept. 20 – Fish Fillets, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Cornbread, Strawberry Shortcake

Monday, Sept. 23 – Chicken Strips, Scalloped Cabbage, Buttered Corn, Bread, Fruit Crisp

Tuesday, Sept. 24 – Tenderloin/Bun, Onion Slice, Pasta Vegetable Salad, Green Beans, Watermelon and Cataloupe

Wed., Sept. 25 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Jell-O and Fruit

Thursday, Sept. 26 – Taco Salad, Lettuce, Beans/Chips, Tomatoes, Peas, Applesauce, Cookie

Friday, Sept. 27 – Swiss Steak, Hash Brown Casserole, Cauliflower Blend Vegetables, Bread, Pudding and Fruit

ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Board and Business meeting at 12:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19 – Scotland County Health Department here for blood pressure checks. Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23 – AAA Care meeting at Shelbina at 10:00 a.m..

Tuesday, Sept. 24 – “Movin on Group” meets here at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26 – Card party at 5:00 p.m.