MENU
Thursday, Sept. 12 – Chicken Salad Sandwich, Potato Chips, Lima Beans, Pineapple, Filled Donut.
Friday, Sept. 13 – BBQ or Plain Ribs, Parsley Potatoes, 3 Bean Salad, Hot Roll, Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler
Monday, September 16 – Liver and Onions, or Chicken Patty, Scalloped Corn, Buttered Beets, Cottage Cheese, Bread, Pears
Tuesday, Sept. 17 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Cranberry Sauce, Slice Bread, Ice Cream
Wed., Sept. 18 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Hot Roll, Mixed Fruit
Thursday, Sept. 19 – Meatloaf, Mixed Vegetables, Cauliflower/Cheese Sauce, Bread, Peach Crisp
Friday, Sept. 20 – Fish Fillets, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Cornbread, Strawberry Shortcake
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, Sept. 12 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m. All are welcome; 10 Point Pitch.
Sunday, Sept. 15 – The Center is rented today.
Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Board and Business meeting at 12:45 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19 – Scotland County Health Department here for blood pressure checks. Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
