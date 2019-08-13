MENU
Thursday, Aug. 15 – Chicken Salad Sandwich, Potato Chips, Lettuce Salad, Lima Beans, Pineapple, Donut
Friday, Aug. 16 – BBQ or Plain Ribs, Parsley Potatoes, 3 Bean Salad, Hot Roll, Strawberry/Rhubarb Cobbler
Monday, August 19 – Liver and Onions or Chicken Patty, Scalloped Corn, Buttered Beets, Cottage cheese, Bread, Pears
Tuesday, August 20 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Cranberry Sauce, Slice Bread, Ice Cream
Wed., August 21 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad
Thursday, Aug. 22 – Meatloaf, Mixed Vegetables, Cauliflower/Cheese Sauce, Bread, Peach Crisp
Friday, Aug. 23 – BBQ or Plain Pork/Bun, French Fries, Green Beans, Applesauce, Cake
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, Aug. 15 – Scotland County Health Department blood pressure checks here from 11 a.m. – Noon. Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 18 – The Center is rented today.
Monday, August 19 – School starts today! Watch out for the kids.
Wednesday, August 21 – Board and business meeting at 12:45 p.m.Thursday, August 22 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m
