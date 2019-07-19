MENU
Thursday, July 18 – Chicken Salad Sandwich, potato Chips, Lettuce Salad, Lima Beans, Pineapple, Donut
Friday, July 19 – BBQ Ribs, Parsley Potatoes, 3 Bean Salad, Hot Roll, Blackberry Cobbler
Monday, July 22 – Juicy Burger/Bun, French Fries, Cauliflower Blend Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Cake
Tuesday, July 23 – Meatloaf, Mixed Vegetables, Cauliflower/Cheese Sauce, Bread, Peach Crisp
Wed., July 24 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Marinated Carrots, Hot Roll, Jell-O and Fruit
Thursday, July 25 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Cranberry Sauce, Bread, Ice Cream
Friday, July 26 – Fish Fillet, Macaroni Salad, Baked Beans, Cornbread, Strawberry Shortcake
ACTIVITIES
Wednesday, July 17 – Board and Business Meeting at 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 18 – Scotland County Health Department blood pressure checks here today, Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 25 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
