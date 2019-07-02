MENU

Thursday, July 4 – No meals today…4th of July Holiday.

Friday, July 5 – Swiss Steak, Scalloped Potatoes, Carrot and Pineapple Jell-O Salad, Hot Roll, Cake

Monday, July 8 – Liver and Onions or Chicken Patty, Scalloped Corn, Buttered Beets, Cottage Cheese, Bread, Pears

Tuesday, July 9 – Baked Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Broccoli, Peaches, Slice Bread, Pudding

Wed., July 10 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Mixed Beans, Hot Roll, Fruit

Thursday, July 11 – Meatloaf, Macaroni and Cheese, Fruit Juice, Coleslaw, Peas, Slice Bread, Cookie

Friday, July 12 – Hot Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, 5 Cup Salad

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, July 4 – Center closed today, no meals.

Thursday, July 11 – Card Party today at 5:00 p.m.