MENU
Thursday, July 4 – No meals today…4th of July Holiday.
Friday, July 5 – Swiss Steak, Scalloped Potatoes, Carrot and Pineapple Jell-O Salad, Hot Roll, Cake
Monday, July 8 – Liver and Onions or Chicken Patty, Scalloped Corn, Buttered Beets, Cottage Cheese, Bread, Pears
Tuesday, July 9 – Baked Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Broccoli, Peaches, Slice Bread, Pudding
Wed., July 10 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Mixed Beans, Hot Roll, Fruit
Thursday, July 11 – Meatloaf, Macaroni and Cheese, Fruit Juice, Coleslaw, Peas, Slice Bread, Cookie
Friday, July 12 – Hot Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, 5 Cup Salad
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, July 4 – Center closed today, no meals.
Thursday, July 11 – Card Party today at 5:00 p.m.
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.