MENU
Thursday, Nov. 29 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Green Beans, Bread, Cake
Friday, November 30 – Fish Filets, Scalloped Potatoes, 7 Layer Salad, Fruit Juice, Cornbread, Cherry Crisp
Monday, December 3 – Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Buttered Corn, Hot Roll, Baked Apples
Tuesday, December 4 – Sausage Biscuits & Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Applesauce, Ice Cream
Wednesday, Dec. 5 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Pickled Beets, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad
Thursday, Dec. 6 – Ham & Beans, Onions, Fried Potatoes, Carrot-Pineapple Jell-O Salad, Cornbread, Cookie
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, Nov. 29 – Card party today at 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 6 – Card party today at 5:00 p.m.
