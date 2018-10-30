MENU
Thursday, November 1 – Meatloaf, Macaroni and Cheese, Buttered Broccoli, Applesauce, Bread, Donut
Friday, November 2 – Fish Fillets, Scalloped Potatoes, 7 Layer Salad, Fruit Juice, Cornbread, Cherry Crisp
Monday, November 5 – Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Buttered Corn, Hot Roll, Baked Apples
Tuesday, November 6 – Sausage Biscuits/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Applesauce, Ice Cream
Wednesday, Nov. 7 – Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Mixed Fruit
Thursday, November 8 – Ham and Beans, Onions, Fried Potatoes, Carrot-Pineapple Jell-O Salad, Cornbread, Peanut Butter Cookie
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, November 1 – Card party at 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 7 – Red Hats will be here for lunch.
Thursday, Nov. 8 – RSVP, Doing Medicare Part D free comparisons. Call 465-7011 for an appointment. Card party at 5:00 p.m.
