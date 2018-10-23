MENU
Thursday, October 25 – Meatloaf, Cheesey Hashbrowns, Italian Blend Vegetables, Bread, Pears
Friday, October 26 – Salmon Loaf, Scalloped Potatoes, Marinated Carrots, Buttered Corn, Cornbread, Crème Pie
Monday, October 29 – Juicy Burger/Bun, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Cottage Cheese, Peaches
Tuesday, October 30 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Beets, Green Beans, Bread, Cake
Wednesday, October 31 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad
Thursday, November 1 – Meatloaf, Macaroni and Cheese, Buttered Broccoli, Applesauce, Bread, Donut
ACTIVITIES
Wednesday, Oct. 24 – Board and Business Meeting at 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 25 – Card party at 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, November 1 – Card party at 5:00 p.m.
