MENU
Thursday, October 18 – Turkey Tetrazzini, Tomato and Zucchini Blend, Lettuce Salad, Bread, Fruit Salad
Friday, October 19 – Hot Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Strawberry Shortcake
Monday, October 22 – Chicken and Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Lima Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Hot Roll, Cookie
Tuesday, October 23 – Swiss Steak, Scalloped Cabbage, Buttered Peas, Bread Pudding/Fruit
Wednesday, October 24 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Fruited Jell-O
Thursday, October 25 – Meatloaf, Cheesey Hashbrowns, Italian Blend Vegetables, Bread, Pears
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, October 18 – Scotland County Health Dept. blood pressure checks here, Card party at 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 24 – Board and Business Meeting at 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 25 – Card party at 5:00 p.m.
