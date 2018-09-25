MENU
Thursday, September 27 – Taco Salad, Lettuce, Beans/Chips, Tomatoes, Peas, Applesauce, Cookie
Friday, September 28 – BBQ or Plain Pork/Bun, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Cake
Monday, October 1 – Juicy Burger/Bun, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Cottage Cheese, Peaches
Tuesday, October 2 – Meatloaf, Macaroni Salad, Buttered Broccoli, Applesauce, Bread, Donut
Wednesday, October 3 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad
Thursday, October 4 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Beets, Green Beans, Bread, Cake
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, September 27 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 4 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
