MENU

Thursday, September 27 – Taco Salad, Lettuce, Beans/Chips, Tomatoes, Peas, Applesauce, Cookie

Friday, September 28 – BBQ or Plain Pork/Bun, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Cake

Monday, October 1 – Juicy Burger/Bun, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Cottage Cheese, Peaches

Tuesday, October 2 – Meatloaf, Macaroni Salad, Buttered Broccoli, Applesauce, Bread, Donut

Wednesday, October 3 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad

Thursday, October 4 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Beets, Green Beans, Bread, Cake

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, September 27 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 4 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.